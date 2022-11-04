EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The City of Evansville’s official Christmas tree will be transported to the Civic Center by Sterling Industrial team members at 7:30 Friday morning. This year’s tree is a donated 22-foot-tall, 16-foot-wide, Norway Spruce.

Crews from Sterling Industrial are continuing on a 30 year tradition by volunteering to deliver the city’s Christmas Tree ahead of the annual lighting ceremony. Each year, teams cut down, load and transport the tree with assistance from CenterPoint Energy and an escort from the Evansville Police Department.

After the tree is set up at the Civic Center, the tree will be decorated with tens of thousands of lights. The official tree lighting ceremony will take place on November 17th at 5 p.m. The event is free to attend and will feature a performance by the Central High School Varsity Choir. Mayor Winnecke will speak before starting the count down to turning on the tree’s Christmas lights.

The City of Evansville Christmas tree will remain on display during the holiday season and will be removed some time after January 1, 2023.