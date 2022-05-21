EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Preparations are now underway for the 5th Annual Food Truck Fest in Evansville. Before Saturday’s inclement weather struck, tickets were on sale at the Forge on Main Tailgate. The festival has become an annual event that’s held every Memorial Day Weekend and the last Sunday in May inside historic Bosse Field.

Organizers say they are looking forward to this year’s Food Truck Fest.

“It’s going to be really our best year — I believe if we can dodge the weather, but overall we’re going to have 38 food trucks, 20 plus booths as well,” said Joseph Notter of Greater Evansville Media. “There’s going to be two different stages, we’re adding a second stage, we have six different bands, it’s going to be all day. Come bring your pop-up chairs and things like that and plan to spend the day with us.”

The Food Truck Fest will be held on Sunday, May 29. Tickets can be purchased here. The full list of participating food trucks can be found below.