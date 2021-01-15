Preparations underway for winter weather hitting the Tri-State

HENDERSON, KY (WEHT)- People across the Tri-State can expect to see snow or some precipitation coming down as early as Friday night. Jason Tiller, communications director at INDOT Southwest told Eyewitness News that all week, crews were out prepping roads for winter weather hitting the area on Friday. Trucks were out on Friday as weather hit.

“About 40-50 trucks district-wide. In the Evansville area we’re looking at 8-10 should the need arise,” Tiller said.

Across the river in Kentucky, district 2 information officer Keirsten Jaggers said they’re prepping roads as well. She said they began prepping Friday morning to tackle those usual troublesome spots.

“Taking care of some slick spots, some bridges, those places that stay in the shade all the time,” Jaggers said.

Tiller said people are encouraged to take caution of those trucks out in the tri-state. Give them plenty of room on the roads in case they need to make a quick move in traffic.

“If you can’t see their mirrors, they probably can’t see you. A good rule of thumb is that you just want to give them a lot of space in general,” Tiller said.

Across the Tri-State, you’re encouraged to be cautious in your driving if you do head out in bad weather. Also, keeping a prep kit in the car will keep you safe.

“You should always be prepared if you know you’re going to go out in bad weather. Have a blanket, have a flashlight, things of that nature,” Jaggers said.

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2021)