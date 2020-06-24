Pride parade kicks off in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A gay pride parade kicked off in Newburgh on Wednesday afternoon near the lock and dam.

Participants were encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the occasion.

The parade went through town before returning to the lock and dam.

The event comes in response to a Newburgh business owner who recently found a letter posted on his front door, referring to the rainbow hanging at his home as shameful and perverted.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: