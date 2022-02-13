NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) — No matter what team you cheer for, a few things bring people together better than chicken wings and beer.

Across the Tri-State, people like Bill Dorsch flocked to favorite spots like Prime Time Pub and Grill for the big game and some food.

“My favorite would have to be these potato chips. If you have not had them, they make them here special. They are lightly salted in they are just heaven,” Dorsch said.

Chips, soft pretzel bites and deep-fried pickles are popular game time snacks, but the wings take top prize.

“We got boneless wings, blackened, buffalo, BBQ, we got a Prime hot sauce that kicks it up a notch. Then we have BBQ chicken flatbreads, Italian flatbread, we have a primavera for those who don’t eat meat, a little vegetable medley,” said Mark Hellems, Prime Time Pub and Grill General Manager.

And to satisfy the sweet tooth, the night ends with brownies and cookies.