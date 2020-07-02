Prime Time Pub and Grill Newburgh employee tests positive for COVID-19

Breaking News
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Prime Time Pub and Grill Newburgh closed Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant says the employee only worked Sunday from 4-7 p.m. before the positive test result was discovered Wednesday.

Prime Time closed Wednesday and will be closed Thursday, July 2, for a thorough cleaning and an anti-Covid spray and fog of the restaurant. 

They do recommend anyone who may have been in Prime Time Sunday evening to get tested for peace of mind.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

