Prime Time Pub and Grill Newburgh reopens after deep cleaning

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Prime Time Pub and Grill Newburgh reopened Friday after cleaning, spraying and fogging the restaurant.
The restaurant closed Wednesday after they learned an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Prime Time says it will continue to log team members temps, wear masks, have sanitizer stations, clean touch points as needed and wash hands constantly.
(This story was originally published on July 3, 2020)
