NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh bar and grill will soon make its presence known in Evansville.

Prime-time Pub and Grill confirms to Eyewitness News they have purchased the former Roca Bar North location in Evansville.

Roca Bar closed last October. Officials from Primetime said they finalized the purchase of the building just this week.

The building will reflect Primetime’s style according to Primetime management. No final date has officially been announced but management said they anticipate opening the second location by the end of the summer.