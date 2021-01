PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Princeton Area Firefighters Union got a surprise visit Sunday night.

According to a Facebook post, a local man named Ashton was in a serious crash on State Road 64 about a year ago. He has since made a full recovery.

Sunday night, Ashton surprised firefighters with pizza and treats.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 10, 2021)