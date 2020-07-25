Princeton boil water advisory canceled

Boil Advisory Lifted

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- A boil water advisory in Princeton issued Thursday has been canceled after test results were satisfactory. It is no longer necessary to boil water.

Anyone who has questions is asked to call Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343. A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for specific parts of Princeton Thursday, including Taylor Ave, Lake Rd, Spore Dr, Indian Creek, Co Rd 180 E, Meadowlark Dr, Tot Hat, ST RD 64 E of Co Rd 180 E.

(This story was originally published on July 25, 2020)

