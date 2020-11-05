Princeton Christmas Parade to go on as planned

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- The Gibson County Tourism & Visitors Bureau announced the Princeton Christmas Parade will go on as planned this year, with some changes for COVID-19 safety.

“An Essential Christmas” will celebrate essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and the parade will begin at 5:00 p.m. on December 5. While the parade’s route will be shared a later date, organizers say the parade will begin at Princeton Community High School.

No walking participants will be allowed and no candy can be thrown to spectators. All parade participants are encouraged to wear masks and/or practice social distancing. To prevent a large gathering, there will also not be a courthouse lighting ceremony.

While Santa will be included in the parade, there will be no visits with Santa after the parade. Floats and other parade entries will not be judged and trophies will not be presented. Residents are encouraged to decorate their own vehicles and participate in the parade. The parade will also be broadcast on Facebook Live.

While the parade is scheduled to go on, organizers warn that it could be canceled if changes are made to local or state social distancing guidelines. Participation in the parade is free and anyone interested in participating may call 812-385-0999 or email kelly@gibsoncountyin.org. Parade entry forms and sponsorship forms can be downloaded online.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 5, 2020)