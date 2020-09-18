Princeton Christmas Parade to go on as scheduled

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- The Gibson County Visitors & Tourism Bureau announced the Princeton Christmas Parade will go on as planned December 5.

A theme for this year’s parade has not yet been chosen and the parade could look different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Walking entries will not be permitted as the parade will be held entirely mobile, starting at Princeton Community High School. The parade route is currently three miles long and would pass areas with parking lots, including the fairgrounds and Lafayette Park, to allow people to watch from their cars.

Santa will be included in the parade, but he will not be available for visits and pictures afterwards and no candy will be thrown during the parade. The board unanimously approved the parade plans, contingent on feedback from the North Gibson School Corporation, Princeton Police Department, and the Gibson County Health Department.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: