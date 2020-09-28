Princeton Community High switching to virtual due to growing numbers of students and staff in quarantine

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) North Gibson School Corporation officials say Princeton Community High School will be moving to the virtual schedule on Tuesday. Students will stay virtual for the rest of the week.

Officials say they are struggling with staffing in critical area like custodial and food service due to so many being in quarantine. Since the staffing concerns are in other schools, not PCHS, all after school extra-curricular activities will continue as scheduled this week.

PCHS isn’t the only school switching to online learning. Last week, MSD of North Posey announced they would be switching to virtual. On Monday, Warrick County Schools Superintendent Brad Schneider said 179 students at Boonville High School are currently in quarantine because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Beginning Tuesday, students in Mrs. Sara Reynold’s Life Skills program will still attend school in-person each day as usual. Students at Princeton Community High School will be provided information from each of their teachers on the work expectations for these 4 days of school.

At this time in-person learning will resume on Monday, Oct 5. for all high school students. If officials decide to continue virtual learning the next week, families will be informed.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 28, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: