Princeton couple arrested on child neglect charges

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) – A Princeton couple is facing child neglect charges after officers from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Princeton Police Department attempted to serve a felony warrant.

Officers arrived at the home in the 400 block of West State Street just before 8 a.m. Monday. According to police, officers tried to make contact with Benjamin Sands, 39, but Christina Pferrer, 31, gave false information to prevent the apprehension of Sands.

Police say they then entered the residence to serve the warrant and took both Sands and Pferrer into custody. Both were taken to the Gibson County Jail.

Benjamin Sands is charged with neglect of a dependent and is being held on a $750 bond. Christina Pferrer is also charged with neglect of a dependent as well as false informing. Her bond is $1300.

Authorities say additional charges are being filed on the pair.