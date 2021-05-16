Princeton family getting back on track after fire

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- Some people are born to run. Others, like Eli Holden, are born to race. The Princeton racer, 7, got back on the track Saturday in Marion, Ill. after a fire earlier this month at his family’s race shop destroyed, among other things, his race car.

To keep Eli racing his parents, Matt and Rebecca, got to work to find Eli a new car in time for Saturday’s race. After searching high and low across Facebook, they found one late last week hours away near Warsaw, Ind. Matt Holden says the car is similar to the one they had before, though it is an older model.

After working day and night to get the car ready for the race, the family took off for the race, though a busted chain and rain postponed the final race until Saturday. Eli says he was “super duper happy” to get back racing and says he plans to become a professional race car driver when he’s older.

Once Matt, Eli, and the rest of EHR Eli Holden Racing team get the car up to speed, Eli has plans for the car: repainting the car’s frame to match his colors.

(This story was originally published May 16, 2021)