Princeton hero postal worker awarded

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) The Postal Service honored City Carrier Assistant Brandon Neber as a Postmaster General Hero on Wednesday. The award is given to postal workers who go above and beyond the call of duty.

“It gives us great pride to have such an outstanding employee as Brandon,” said Acting Postmaster Lauren Turner. “USPS employees really do look out for their customers”.

Neber is being recognized for assisting a customer who had fallen outside his home earlier this year while delivering mail. He had found the customer lying on the grass on a hot day and unable to get up. Neber helped the man into his home, called for help and later returned to check on him.