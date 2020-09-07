PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- People came out in Princeton as the Labor Day Association hosted the 134th annual Labor Day parade Monday.
Everybody this weekend had a really good time and remembered what it is about. We fought for the 8-hour workday, for the wages, and for the insurance. So many people forget who actually set the precedent for what we got in the world today, and it was the unions.Brian Rexind
While the event is typically held over several days, it was cut down this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 7, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Princeton hosts 134th annual Labor Day Parade
- Posey County Health Officer tests positive for COVID-19
- Dispatch: Posey Co. robbery ends in Evansville
- Owensboro line judge hit by Novak Djokovic tennis ball at US Open
- Petition started against local magazine game