Princeton hosts 134th annual Labor Day Parade

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- People came out in Princeton as the Labor Day Association hosted the 134th annual Labor Day parade Monday.

Everybody this weekend had a really good time and remembered what it is about. We fought for the 8-hour workday, for the wages, and for the insurance. So many people forget who actually set the precedent for what we got in the world today, and it was the unions. Brian Rexind

While the event is typically held over several days, it was cut down this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 7, 2020)

