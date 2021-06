PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – The city of Princeton issued a precautionary boil advisory on Monday for all homes east of South Main Street and south of East Broadway/64E.

The city of Princeton is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using. The advisory is due to a water main break.

For more information about the advisory, contact Princeton Utilities at 812-385-3343.