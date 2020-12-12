Princeton man arrested on drug charges after police chase ends in crash

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) A Princeton man is in jail after leading police on a chase through Haubstadt and crashing into a ditch.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, police were patrolling an area of US 41 near I-64 when they attempted to pull over a vehicle for driving in the passing lane. Police say the driver ignored their attempts to pull him over and continued driving in the passing lane and then ran a red light to turn west onto SR 68.

According to police, the driver threw a plastic baggie out the window before turning north onto Main St in Haubstadt. They say the driver ran several stop signs in Haubstadt before turning west on CR 800 just south of Fort Branch and continued onto CR 400 toward SR 168, but because he was driving too fast, he crashed into a ditch on the north side of SR 168.

Police arrested the driver, Collin Gibson, 21, of Princeton, who appeared to be impaired. Officers say during a search, they found three grams of meth and a small amount of synthetic marijuana. Gibson was taken to the hospital where testing showed he was under the influence of both meth and marijuana.

Gibson was then taken to the Gibson County Jail, where he has been charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and multiple possession charges.

(This story was originally published on December 12, 2020)

