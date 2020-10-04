Princeton man arrested on multiple charges

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) Around 10:27 p.m. Friday, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of a trespassing situation that turned in a fight.

Deputy Zach Lienemann arrived to the 100 block of South Mill St. in Hazleton, and a man ran from the scene. After a short foot pursuit, Robert Helm was taken into custody.

Deputy Lienemann attempted to conduct a roadside investigation, but Helm was intoxicated and uncooperative. During a pat down, Deputy Lienemann found illegal drugs and brass knuckles on Helm’s person.

Helm was taken to the Gibson County Jail, where he was charged with battery, two counts of intimidation, possession, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct. He remains in custody on a $1000 bond.

(This story was originally published on October 4, 2020)

