Princeton police and NAACP reveal Resolution of Shared Principles

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Local police and black community leaders joined forces Thursday putting a partnership on paper to further race relations in the Tri-State.

The Princeton Police Department along with local and Evansville NAACP leaders gathered to discuss a new working relationship. They introduced a resolution of shared principles including a promise to value the life of all residents and visitors to Princeton, a commitment to treating others with dignity and respect, and eliminating discrimination among other action items.

Princeton’s Police Chief said while they don’t have a lot of complaints, this is pre-maintenance.

This is just moving forward and making sure every voice is heard, making sure the police department hears every voice, making sure we keep our policies and protocols up to standard. Its a living and breathing thing, your policies,” said Chief Derek McGraw.

Chief McGraw says the ACLU is also part of this partnership and that the most vital part of policing is to serve.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: