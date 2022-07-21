PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Princeton Police Department will be hosting an active shooter response training (scenario drills) at Princeton High School on July 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The training will be full response with local law enforcement and other emergency response personnel.

North Gibson School Corporation’s administrative team will be on site to watch the response to learn strategies to use if a response was ever needed.

Police ask the public not to be alarmed by the number of law enforcement vehicles and other emergency vehicles at the school.

This training would not be possible without the consistent support North Gibson School Corporation gives to the Princeton Police Department with a constant effort on each student’s safety.