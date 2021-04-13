Princeton Police searching for suspect in shooting investigation

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Princeton Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting investigation on Tuesday night.

Police say they are looking for 49-year-old Landon Bairfield. Officers say one person was shot just after 8 p.m. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Chief Derek McGraw would not say where exactly the shooting happened, but confirm it was in the city of Princeton.

Bairfield is a black male, approximately 5 ft 8 and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a gray 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Police say do not approach him. If you see him, call 911 or (812) 385-3496 option 1.

