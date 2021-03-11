Princeton teenager charged with attempted murder following a shooting of another teen

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Princeton arrested and charged an 18-year-old with attempted murder following a shooting Wednesday night.

Police say officers were notified of two separate calls, one of which being a gunshot victim in the emergency room of Gibson Deaconess Hospital. The second incident was related to a disturbance that led to an alleged robbery.

The gunshot victim at the hospital was identified as Isaiah Jones, 18, of Princeton. Jones was brought to the hospital by a friend. Police say Maliki Billings, 18, also of Princeton, was the person who allegedly shot Jones.

Billings had made the report of the robbery and at the time of arrival, officers immediately took billings into custody.

Police say Jones was taken to an Evansville hospital for gunshot wounds to the side of the head and middle chest area. Jones was talking Wednesday night, but his condition is unknown currently.

Billings was booked into the Gibson County Jail on charges of attempted murder. The investigation is still ongoing.

(This story was originally published on March 11, 2021)