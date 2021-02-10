Princeton Toyota plant celebrates milestone

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) is celebrating its 30 millionth U.S.–assembled vehicle, 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan, off the line at the Princeton manufacturing plant.

“Being responsible for Toyota’s 30-millionth U.S.–assembled vehicle is a huge point of pride for all of us at Toyota Indiana,” said Leah Curry, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana president. “Together with our supplier partners, we build vehicles with our customers in mind. We’ve worked hard to give them an all-new Sienna that’s ready for any of life’s adventures.”

Toyota began U.S. production in 1986 and now has 10 plants in the U.S.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)