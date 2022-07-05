PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to a water main break on July 5, the Princeton water system, operation, and maintenance manager of the Princeton Water Utility, issued a precautionary boil advisory.

Princeton officials say everyone between South Prince Street east to South Seminary Street and between Kentucky Street south to Tennessee Street are affected. While the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, the city of Princeton is advising those in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using. Princeton officials ask that people please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until they say it is no longer necessary.

Princeton officials are implementing this boil advisory based on information within the Water Supply Industry. The conditions regarding this issue and the magnitude of the affected area warrant these additional precautionary measures, says officials.

For more information, please contact Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.