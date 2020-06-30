Princeton will hold July 4th celebration

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – If you live in Princeton, you will still be able to see fireworks on Saturday.

Princeton officials say the Independence Day celebration will include a car show and food and craft vendors from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Fireworks will begin at sundown at the fairgrounds. People are not allowed to park at the fairgrounds.

Princeton officials say they trust the community to stay safe.

“If they’re nervous, they can wear their masks. We actually have a business that’s coming out and they’re giving out hand sanitizers. I trust that the community knows how to social distance and wear a mask if they need to at this point,” said Director of Downtown Princeton, Hannah Whitehead.

There will also be a fireworks display at KC’s Marina Pointe in Evansville on July 4th. Holiday World and Mount Carmel also plan to have fireworks shows on July 4th with smaller crowd sizes.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: