Princeton woman charged after reported high speed chase

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- 27-year-old Chelsie Robb is in custody after reportedly leading officers on a high speed chase throughout Gibson Co. Saturday afternoon.

Officers say they initially responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver on State Road 64 and conducted a traffic stop before Robb sped off. Officers were able to temporarily stop the car again but Robb fled the scene when officers left their vehicles.

Authorities say the car continued at “extremely high speeds,” at times reportedly reaching 100 MPH. A Gibson County Sheriff’s sergeant stopped Robb near the intersection of State Road 64 and County Road 350 East.

Robb was then transported to the Gibson County Jail and was charged Operating a Vehicle While a Habitual Traffic Violator, Criminal Recklessness, Criminal Mischief, Inhaling Intoxicating Vapors, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Resisting Law Enforcement, Failure to Stop After a Property Damage Accident, Reckless Driving, and Reckless Driving With Damage.

(This story was originally published on June 21, 2020)

