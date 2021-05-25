Principal celebrates students’ reading goals by dancing on school roof

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A Tri-state principal raised the roof to celebrate her students’ reading goals.

Principal Leslie Peveler of Highland Elementary in Owensboro danced on the roof of the school Monday morning with students and teachers cheering her on.

Students at her school read more than 4,000 books in a nine-week period as part of their Accelerated Reading Program.

Peveler says coming out of the pandemic and heading into the summer, the school wanted to encourage reading. She says some students surpassed their goal by 200 percent.

Peveler adds this was also special for her since it’s her last week as principal at Highland before taking a new job at the Daviess County Public School central office.