Prisoner taking drugs overdoses, inmate arrested in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Coriyahon L. Outlaw, 30, was arrested Wednesday in connection to an overdose at the Henderson County Detention Center. Outlaw was originally booked at the beginning of December for drug trafficking.

Officials tell us an inmate of the jail overdosed Saturday night, which lead to an investigation. They say they found several items believed to be used to ingest fentanyl.

Within seven minutes of ingesting the fentanyl, the inmate’s body went limp and overdosed, police say. Medical Staff say they gave the inmate Narcan, and then transported the individual to the Henderson Hospital.

During the investigation, detectives report they found fentanyl on Outlaw, hiding it within his clothes. They suspect he brought the drug into the prison himself, where it was used by him and the inmate who overdosed.

Through video review and cell search, detectives say Outlaw attempted to hide items used to prepare and take the drugs.

Police tell us that the inmate who overdosed is currently still hospitalized. They add that Outlaw has been un-cooperative with detectives, and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Outlaw’s additional charges at this time are: