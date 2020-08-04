Pritzker: Outbreak now worse in southern Illinois than in Chicago

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WEHT) – Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on Tuesday the COVID-19 outbreak is now worse in southern Illinois than it is in Chicago.

The governor made the statement while speaking at SIU-Carbondale, which is located in Jackson County, one of eleven counties listed at the state defined warning level.

Wayne County is also on that warning level.

“Southern Illinois and metro east are both seeing troubling trends, with seven-day rolling positivity rates of 7.4% and 7.3%, respectively. These are the highest in the state of Illinois,” said Pritzker.

The Jackson County Health Department said nearly 70% of COVID-19 cases reported in the county in July were people in their teens and twenties.

Earlier this week, Governor Pritzker announced a new mask campaign to encourage everyone to continue to wear face masks.

(This story was originally published on August 4, 2020)

