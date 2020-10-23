Pritzker says business owners must follow mitigation rules

(WEHT) Restaurants in Southern Illinois are required to close indoor dining areas and require reservations for outdoor seating, but that isn’t happening in many cities and towns, including at The Barb Wire Grill in Fairfield.

The Governor said verbal warnings will be given first. If those are ignored, then possible citations or even the removal of gaming and liquor licenses will be considered.

Half of the state’s counties are now on a warning list, but the Governor says he is not considering a statewide stay at home order. He also says if everyone wore their masks, things could return to business as usual much quicker.

The Health Commissioner says bars and restaurants are frequently listed as exposure sites from people who test positive for the virus.

(This story was originally published on October 23, 2020)

