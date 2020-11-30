Private religious schools resume virtual learning

(WEHT) Kentucky private and religious schools resume online learning a day after a federal court ruling upheld Governor Beshear’s temporary hold on in-person learning.
Owensboro Catholic School officials say they restarted virtual learning Monday as planned and are also looking to resume in-person learning as soon as possible.
Heritage Christian School administrators say students and parents picked up items needed for their virtual learning to start Tuesday.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says his office is looking to take the appeals court ruling to the Supreme Court.
(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)
