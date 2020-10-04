Pro-life group gathers for annual Prayer Life Chain event

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Right to Life of Southwest Indiana gathered on Green River Rd. this afternoon for the annual Prayer Life Chain event.
Pro-life supporters met in the parking lot of Brinker’s Jewelers. A long line of people stretched down Green River Rd., standing shoulder to shoulder in prayer.
Many held signs with pro-life messages.
Executive director Mary Ellen Van Dyke says this event has been happening since the 1980’s.
(This story was originally published on October 4, 2020)
