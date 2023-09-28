HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In a press release, the Mount Vernon Police Department say they have added three more arrests to their efforts to eliminate illegal drugs in the community.

Police officials say that one arrest occurred a traffic stop at the intersection of Lawrence Drive and Grenada after an officer noticed the vehicle displaying illegal lighting. Police say the driver, 54-year-old John Hanmore, had a suspended license. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of methamphetamine and a used glass pipe.

Hanmore was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail. He is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

James Hanmore (Courtesy: Mount Vernon Police Department)



Authorities also say that an off-duty officer reported an individual wandering in a cornfield near 4th Street and Country Club Road on September 27. Police say responding officers found 21-year-old Kordell Stewart, who they say had a strong smell of marijuana and admitted to using it. A search of Stewart found a used glass pipe along with a package containing methamphetamine. Stewart was arrested and lodged in the Posey County Jail on charges of possession of marjiuana and paraphernalia.

Kordell Stewart (Courtesy: Mount Vernon Police Department)

Finally, authorities say that on September 27, an officer identified an individual in a vehicle who was known to police as wanted on a possession of methamphetamine warrant out of Posey County. During a traffic stop, police say the officer noticed the smell of marijuana and placed the driver, LaPatrick Jones under arrest. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana as well as a drug pipe. Jones was taken to the Posey County Jail. In addition to the warrant, Jones faces charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

LaPatrick Jones (Courtesy: Mount Vernon Police Department)