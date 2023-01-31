INDIANA (WEHT) – A string of accidents on I-64 and Highway 65 has caused some traffic headaches near the Vanderburgh-Posey County line.

A wreck involving a pickup and a car resulted in a roll off over a guardrail, while a semi and another car have both slid off the road in the area.

According to a 9:20 a.m. social media post from Sgt. Todd Ringle, “Vanderburgh: Another rollover crash just occurred on I-64 near the 18.5 mm.”

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.