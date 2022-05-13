PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – If you’ve been looking to grow your professional network or just want to get a professional picture done, there’s an event for you!

The Elmer Buchta Technology Center is holding an event on May 18 that will go from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. According to the event page, people should come dressed in either business casual or business professional. Refreshments will be provided.

The event page says this event is to support local professionals as well as high schoolers and college students. Tickets are $12.24 total for high school seniors, and $22.85 total for adults. Sales end May 17.