EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Thanks to a new initiative, a local veteran is turning a new chapter in life — becoming a homeowner. JD Sheth broke ground for the “Home of the Brave” Project on Read Street in Evansville today.

Regina Bennett is one of three new homeowners through this project. She was in the army for eight years and deployed twice, including during Desert Storm. She tells us this is her first time being a homeowner.

“It means freedom, it means no more rent, it means a whole new tax bracket, it means being a grown up — which is amazing considering I’ve been deployed twice for my country so to get something back is really amazing,” said Bennett.

The foundation says they’ve built 23 homes internationally since 2015, and this will be their first home built in Evansville. To read more about their project, click here.