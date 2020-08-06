Projects causing traffic delays for drivers

Have you found yourself sitting behind the wheel and moving at a crawl pace on U.S. 41 lately? Driving from Evansville to Henderson has been tedious for thousands of drivers.



Right before the southbound twin bridge, traffic has been slow as crews close the left lane. Evansville resident Michael West said he is tired of this.

“You are just beat bopping along and then bam! You hit a traffic jam. Then people come in the left lane,” said West. All traffic is limited to one lane as crews inspect the bridge. “And a lot of people don’t understand that and then they want to cut in.”

That’s not the only problem drivers are facing. Driving south on U.S. 41 near Virginia Street is also congested as crews repair a sinkhole.

“We are expecting this to take until the end of next week and it’s just mostly because we are able to mobilize crews out real fast,” explained Indiana Department of Transportation spokesperson Jason Tiller.

A portion of the road started caving in after a utility line started leaking. Two lanes of traffic near the Lloyd are closed, but the goal is to open the middle lane before the weekend.

“And if you are in the lane that you need to be in, let people over. Be courteous. Understand that this is an emergency situation and it’s not ideal for anyone involved,” Tiller said.

Traffic is backing up as far as the East Morgan Avenue intersection.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)

