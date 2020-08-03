Property owner reacts to recent flooding

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)– The heavy rainfall wreaked havoc for some homeowners and we found one in Vanderburgh County. She told Eyewitness News when her property floods, she may not be able to leave her home for days.

“You have to pray that you can get out when it starts raining because you don’t know if it’s going to wash,” said homeowner, Connie McDivitt.

When it rains heavily, her driveway on Peck Road floods. It seems to be washing away her driveway.

“I couldn’t get out of here for three days because I couldn’t,” McDivitt said.

She has filed accident reports and have been telling county officials the safety issues, but she said nothing has been done.

McDivitt told Eyewitness News her property has always flooded and it’s getting worse.

“When they put the subdivision in that’s when we saw more and more of it,” Mcdivitt explained. She believes the Poet Square subdivision’s excess rainwater drains into a retention pond and a ditch then the water ends up in her culvert and driveway.

The Vanderburgh County engineer told Eyewitness News the subdivision’s drainage is up to code. There’s not much the county can do except expand the ditch running on the other side of Peck Road.

“But that would have significant expense and I’m not sure if there would be significant benefit associated with it,” explained John Stoll, the Vanderburgh County engineer.

McDvitt begs to differ since she and her late husband spent thousands of dollars expanding the pipes under her driveway.

“I’m the only one on Peck who pays for this mess and I’m done,” said McDivitt.

Since access to McDivitt’s home is limited, county officials indicated there may be a way they can help.

