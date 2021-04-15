Property tax bills sent out in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Treasurer is reminding people in the county that spring property tax bills were mailed out this week. The bills will be due on or before May 10.
Ways to pay your bill at this time
- Pay at the Treasurer’s drop box in front of the Civic Center @ 1 NW MLK Jr Blvd. Evansville, IN 47708
- Mail to – Vanderburgh County Treasurer PO Box 77 Evansville, IN 47701
- Any tri-state Old National Bank location (with your bill)
- Website – engage.xsoftinc.com/Vanderburgh
- Call 1-800-272-9829. Enter jurisdiction code 2405, option 1 for real estate or option 2 for personal property/mobile home
- Pay in the Treasurer’s Office located @ 1 NW MLK Jr. Blvd, Evansville, IN. Room 210 of the Civic Center