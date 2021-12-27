Property tax deadlines approaching for Henderson residents

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Property owners in Henderson have until the end of the business day on January 4 to pay their 2021 property tax bills without becoming delinquent.

Tax bills can be paid in person at the Henderson Municipal Center in downtown Henderson. The Municipal Center will be closed on December 31 for the New Year holiday. Mailed payments postmarked on or before January 4 will not be delinquent. Payments can also be dropped in the collections box in the parking lot of The Depot Welcome Center and at the drive-through window at the Municipal Center.

For information on how to pay online, click here.