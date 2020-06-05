Property tax increase on the ballot in Dubois County

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Voters in Dubois County will have to make a decision about the future of the Southeast Dubois County School Corporation this November.

The school board voted to put an operating tax referendum on the ballot to bolster the corporation’s education fund.

It would be a property tax increase. If the referendum passes, it would add an additional 19 cents per $100 of assessed value each year for eight years.

The corporation has been struggling financially for several years due to falling enrollment and and changes in school funding at the state level.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)