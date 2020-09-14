Proposal would move funds from EPD’s budget, but wouldn’t lower the budget

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville City Council President Alex Burton is introducing a change that could impact the city’s budget.

Burton wants to move $250,000 from the police department’s overall budget and add those dollars to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. He also wants to move $250,000 generated from the Public Safety Local Income Tax to the police department’s budget.

Burton says in the amendment that the change will have no impact on the EPD’s budget.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has proposed $37.5 million this year for the police department’s budget.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 14, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: