Proposals being accepted for I-69 Ohio River Crossing

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Proposals are now being accepted by contracting teams to build the first section of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project.

Section 1 focuses on improvements in Henderson and extends from KY 425 to US 60. Construction is expected to begin in early 2022 and continue through 2025.

“The I-69 Ohio River Crossing offers the opportunity to open up Western Kentucky to the world,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I am committed to getting this project done, especially at a time when the commonwealth is seeing such positive economic momentum, including the largest investment in Western Kentucky in 25 years with Pratt Paper LLC. I look forward to breaking ground in Henderson early next year so we can move this transformational project forward.”

A company is expected to be chosen on December 15 with a contract being awarded by the end of the year. Indiana officials will complete section 2 of the I-69 connection. Construction for that is expected to begin in 2027 and continue through 2031.