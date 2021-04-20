Proposals requested for old YMCA building

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials have sent out a request for proposal (RFP) to determine what to do with the former YMCA building in Downtown Evansville. The new Downtown YMCA opened across the street in September 2019. Now officials are accepting any proposals to redevelop the old building.

It’s 59,000 square feet and includes the former pool, lobby and gymnasium. The back portion of the building is currently being renovated into affordable housing apartments. Officials say they would like to see the old Central High School gym maintained in some regard.

Proposals must be submitted by May 14.

(This story was originally published on April 20, 2021)