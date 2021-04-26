Proposed new traffic light in front of Alcoa

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – Warrick County Commissioners heard a proposal Monday for a possible new traffic light on State Road 66 in front of Alcoa Warrick Operations.

Alcoa completed the sale of its rolling mill business to Kaiser Aluminum early this month. Officials say since the sale, they want to add another entrance.

Close to 2,000 employees work at the Kaiser rolling operations with more than 650 employees working at the Alcoa power plant and smelter.

Officials say the new traffic light will help enhance safety in the area.