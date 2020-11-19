Proposed overpass project moves forward

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The intersection at Highway 41 and Washington Ave. near Bosse High School has been an issue for students and local residents for decades and now the proposed pedestrian overpass has taken another step forward.

Bosse High School principal Aaron Huff called the intersection “insufficient” and “unsafe” prior to a public meeting held by the Indiana Department of Transportation at the high school Wednesday night. Community activist Rev. William Payne says the community has been trying to find a solution for decades.

This is something we’ve been trying to get done since [1979], so a couple of years ago, I had talked to Ryan Hatfield, who is our State Representative and we told him something needed to be done with this overpass, trying to make it safe for our kids to make it back and forth to school Rev. William Payne

INDOT Southwest Communications Director Jason Tiller says the City of Evansville will match 20 percent of the project’s cost, estimated between $4 and 5 million. Tiller adds INDOT has been looking at the intersection for some time.

Once we got the amount of information that we needed, then we were able to make a better determination and it just so happens that, at the time, it coincided with a big push from the public and we understand, it’s a very important safety need for the students here. Jason Tiller

Tuesday’s meeting comes just over a year since the project was announced in 2019. The project is still in a very early stage and is not expected to be completed for several years. The public has until December 4 to make a public comment on the project.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 18, 2020)