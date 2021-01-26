Proposed solar farm to be built near Henderson Bypass

Henderson, Ky. (WEHT)– Another Henderson County solar farm is in the works. Community Energy announced by 2022 construction of solar panels may be spotted from the Henderson Bypass.

By 2023 about 20% of Henderson Municipal Power & Light’s Electricity may be powered by Community Energy’s Henderson County Solar project with panels stretching across the south side of Hwy 425 with a second section on the west side of Lover’s Lane. This proposed project would cover more than 540 acres.

“Which I think is the one thing people will really have to get used to here is seeing entire fields full of solar panels it’s a different look,” said Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider.

Eyewitness News talked to people in the area, who didn’t want to be on camera, said they are glad to hear of solar projects in the works to help produce energy in Henderson. Although some community members say exchanging the view of corn and soybean for solar panels will be an adjustment.

“I think you are going to see these sorts of facilities proliferate all over the Midwest because the technology has gotten better, it’s more efficient. It can produce power in quantities that really help make a difference, and they are offering nice prices for land leases and land purchases and I’m sure it’s hard for them to say no,” said Judge Executive Schneider. He explained this project will likely impact farmers the most. “Some farmers are going to have to maybe find other places to farm ground if they are renting that ground, but again this is private land. People can do with it what they want.”

Developers are inviting the public to attend a virtual public information meeting February 11th to learn more about the Henderson county solar project.

There is a separate solar project in the southern part of Henderson county going into Webster county. There are similar projects underway in Knox, Gibson, Posey, Spencer and Perry counties.

