EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, In the late afternoon of April 19, a man had been found guilty for some crimes against children.

The news release says that Matthew Lee Thomas, 36, pled guilty as charged to three different criminal cases one of which involved numerous sexual-related crimes against children. The list is as follows:

Case 1 Child Molestation – four counts Attempt Child Molestation Child Exploitation Possession of Child Pornography Performing Sexual Conduct in the Presence of a Minor

Case 2 Operating a vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violent Failure to Appear Possession of marijuana

Case 3 Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator



The Prosecutor says that in February of 2021, Evansville Police were notified after a woman discovered sexually explicit material involving a minor on Thomas’s cell phone. The news release says that in a forensic interview, the minor victim spoke on several interactions where Thomas made the minor perform sexual acts. The news release says that Thomas also pled guilty to the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement for accumulating at least three prior unrelated felony convictions, which are the following:

In 2004, Matthew Lee Thomas was convicted of Carrying a Handgun within 1000 feet of a school.

In 2009, Matthew Lee Thomas was convicted of Theft.

In 2015, Matthew Lee Thomas was convicted of Criminal Confinement.

“This result would not have been possible without the courage of the victim and the excellent work of law enforcement,” Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall explained after the hearing. “The witness who alerted law enforcement did the right thing and is a perfect example of ‘If you see something, say something.”

The Prosecutor’s Office says that Thomas will be sentenced in Vanderburgh County Superior Court on May 20 at 2:00 p.m.